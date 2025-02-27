Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour stop

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour stop has touched down in the UAE as Al Ain became the ninth club to embrace the stunning prize during an extraordinary global tour.

Club football’s biggest prize paid a visit to the world’s tallest building as the FIFA Club World Cup™ Trophy Tour hit new heights in the UAE.

The latest stop in the global odyssey saw Al Ain FC fans gather in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the trophy that the reigning AFC Asian Champions League winners will compete for in the USA later this year.

A packed three-day visit to the UAE took in visits to numerous landmarks before concluding with the spectacular prize being displayed during an unforgettable fountain and light show at the Burj Khalifa.

For football, the futuristic new FIFA Club World Cup trophy is also a symbol of greatness, while its engraved golden surface portrays the richness of the game’s culture and heritage.

Like the trophy itself, this memorable stop in the UAE celebrated the past, present and future of the club and the region, with Al Ain legends Humaid Fakher, Salem Johar and Rodrigo Mendes among those to welcome the trophy.

After being unveiled on day one at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, the trophy was taken across the UAE capital to Yas Mall, where more than 1,000 fans gathered to have their pictures taken with the prestigious prize.

On the following day, the trophy embarked on a tour of iconic locations, including Al Ain’s Qasr Al Muwaiji fort and the skyline-dominating Jebel Hafeet mountain.

The historic 19th century Al Jahili Fort – which has a natural link to Al Ain as it features on the UAE Pro League club’s badge – also provided an astounding backdrop for a trophy that is crisscrossing the globe on a remarkable journey ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Having acknowledged the past, the excitement of the present was encapsulated later on when Al Ain’s players and coaching staff were given the opportunity to discover the illustrious prize.

Meanwhile, football’s future was also on display as hundreds of beaming youngsters enjoyed the chance to pose with the trophy at Al Ain’s famous Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.

Morocco international Soufiane Rahimi was one of the heroes of last year’s AFC Asian Champions League final victory, scoring twice against Japan’s Yokohama F. Marinos in the decisive second leg.

“If you walk the streets here, you’ll see that the people live and breathe football and they’re passionate about Al Ain,” Rahimi said. “The club is the thing they care most about. The whole city loves football – the whole UAE loves football.”