Al Ain International Airport Welcomes Two New Weekly Flights Operated By Nile Air

Thu 15th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

Al Ain International Airport welcomes two new weekly flights operated by Nile Air

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) Al Ain International Airport (AAN), owned and operated by Abu Dhabi Airports, has welcomed two new weekly flights between Al Ain and Cairo, Egypt.

The inaugural flight, operated by Nile Air, landed at Al Ain International Airport on Monday, 12 July, at 21:15 Local Time (LT).

Outbound flights will depart from Cairo International Airport on Mondays and Fridays at 15:40 LT and land at Al Ain International Airport at 21:15 LT.

Return flights will depart from Al Ain International Airport on Mondays and Fridays at 22:15 LT, landing in Cairo International Airport the following day at 00:05 LT.

Francois Bourienne, Chief Commercial Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "We are pleased to welcome two new weekly flights between Al Ain and Cairo, which strengthens our connectivity with the Egyptian capital and facilitates the travel journey of passengers between the UAE and Egypt.

The introduction of the new flights comes as part of the expansion of Al Ain International Airport and the introduction of new routes, to increase our airlines' network and offer our passengers the best travel experience."

Captain Mohamed Sadek, Nile Air CEO, said, "It has been just over five years since we first started flying between Cairo and Al Ain, UAE, and despite the massive impact of the pandemic affecting travel, Nile Air remains committed to operating to Al Ain, preserving the important relationship between UAE and Egypt."

