ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2021) Seventy-eight trainees from Al Ain Municipality inspectors have completed a basic training programme with the Abu Dhabi Judicial academy (ADJA) to obtain the qualification of a judicial officer.

In cooperation with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) organised a virtual graduation ceremony for three batches of trainees who have undergone the programme, according to an ADJD press release on Sunday.

The initiative aims to develop the inspectors' capabilities and legal knowledge that will better equip them to carry out their duties as per the law.

The programme, which grants the capacity of judicial officers to municipal inspectors, aims to provide the participants with comprehensive skills that will enable them to apply the new legal provisions to ensure sustainable development in the management of public facilities, through the proper application of administrative control concepts as per the legal principles and provisions.

The ADJD affirmed its commitment to implement the directives of H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Judicial Department of Abu Dhabi, to apply international best practices in the field of academic and practical training, particularly with the expanded implementation of qualification programmes through the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy's distance learning and training platform.

The DMT praised the efforts in preparing and implementing this programme, which has achieved a qualitative leap in developing the working mechanism, improving performance and ensuring the implementation of inspection and control procedures following the law.

It added that the programme is characterised by its integration of practical and theoretical training, which contributes to developing the capacities of the inspectors and to providing them with the basic skills to ensure the effective execution of their work. It also contributes to maintaining public order and prevent violations, which is the main task of the judicial officers.