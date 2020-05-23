Al Ain Municipality ensures salons' compliance with COVID-19 countermeasures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2020) Al Ain Municipality has stepped up its checks on hairdressing salons and beauty centres, both ladies and gents, as part of the precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The civic body has reiterated its instructions to the staff of all hairdressing salons and beauty centres to wear hand gloves and face masks.

Salons have been requested to avoid crowding of customers on their premises, maintain proper ventilation, keep a minimum safety distance of 1.5 metres, and adhere to all relevant hygiene and health regulations There are 696 salons for gents and 355 for ladies in the emirate, all of which have been instructed to close waiting areas to limit the number of people inside, with all customers to take an appointment prior to visit. Massage services must also remain closed.