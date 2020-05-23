UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Ain Municipality Ensures Salons' Compliance With COVID-19 Countermeasures

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:30 AM

Al Ain Municipality ensures salons' compliance with COVID-19 countermeasures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2020) Al Ain Municipality has stepped up its checks on hairdressing salons and beauty centres, both ladies and gents, as part of the precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The civic body has reiterated its instructions to the staff of all hairdressing salons and beauty centres to wear hand gloves and face masks.

Salons have been requested to avoid crowding of customers on their premises, maintain proper ventilation, keep a minimum safety distance of 1.5 metres, and adhere to all relevant hygiene and health regulations There are 696 salons for gents and 355 for ladies in the emirate, all of which have been instructed to close waiting areas to limit the number of people inside, with all customers to take an appointment prior to visit. Massage services must also remain closed.

Related Topics

Visit All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

1 minute ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

1 minute ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to wi ..

1 hour ago

Community Development Authority: 871,000 benefited ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates AED5.6 billion worth ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.