Al Ain Pharmacy Group Participates In 'Life Endowment' Campaign
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2025 | 02:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Al Ain Pharmacy Group has announced the endowment of its branch at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in support of the “Life Endowment” campaign, launched by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) under the slogan “With You For Life”.
The group’s contribution is part of a growing response by individuals and institutions to support the campaign, which aims to provide sustainable funding to aid and support patients with chronic diseases, particularly among the most vulnerable groups.
The campaign is raising funds to establish an endowment, investments from which will cover the cost of treatment. Endowment funds will also be invested in enhancing healthcare services and providing patients with medication and access to mental health support.
Dr. Ziad Amir Saleh, CEO of Al Ain Pharmacy Group, said, “At Al Ain Pharmacy Group, we believe that supporting sustainable health initiatives is a national and humanitarian imperative. We are honoured to contribute to the Life Endowment campaign by endowing our Hazza bin Zayed Stadium branch. This endowment will help the campaign secure sustainable funding for treating individuals with chronic diseases.
“Our participation reflects the UAE's deeply ingrained humanitarian values and the spirit of solidarity and giving that characterises our nation. By supporting this campaign, we aim to alleviate the suffering of those with chronic diseases, providing them with essential medical and mental health support, and ultimately, enhancing their quality of life through access to sustainable healthcare.”
Recent Stories
Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign
UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China
IU Captain Shadab Khan vows strong comeback next season after exit from PSL X
Hajar: A young girl’s triumph of willpower
Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian Open Squash Championship 2925 t ..
Pakistan committed to preserve Gandhara Civilization: Asim
Pakistan to cancel passports, bar deportees from int’l travel for five years
UAE leaders congratulate President of Eritrea on Independence Day
Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang partner to boost investment
Ajman Chamber explores stronger ties with Chinese investors
Scientists develop contact lenses that let humans see near-infrared light
More Stories From Middle East
-
Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign46 seconds ago
-
UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship59 seconds ago
-
Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China1 minute ago
-
Hajar: A young girl’s triumph of willpower31 minutes ago
-
Real estate transactions in five UAE emirates reach AED239 billion in Q11 hour ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Eritrea on Independence Day2 hours ago
-
Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang partner to boost investment3 hours ago
-
Ajman Chamber explores stronger ties with Chinese investors4 hours ago
-
Scientists develop contact lenses that let humans see near-infrared light4 hours ago
-
Several injured in knife attack at Hamburg train station5 hours ago
-
Beijing slashes coal consumption to below 1%5 hours ago
-
South Africa rescues all 260 miners stuck underground alive5 hours ago