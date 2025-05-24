Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Al Ain Pharmacy Group has announced the endowment of its branch at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in support of the “Life Endowment” campaign, launched by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) under the slogan “With You For Life”.

The group’s contribution is part of a growing response by individuals and institutions to support the campaign, which aims to provide sustainable funding to aid and support patients with chronic diseases, particularly among the most vulnerable groups.

The campaign is raising funds to establish an endowment, investments from which will cover the cost of treatment. Endowment funds will also be invested in enhancing healthcare services and providing patients with medication and access to mental health support.

Dr. Ziad Amir Saleh, CEO of Al Ain Pharmacy Group, said, “At Al Ain Pharmacy Group, we believe that supporting sustainable health initiatives is a national and humanitarian imperative. We are honoured to contribute to the Life Endowment campaign by endowing our Hazza bin Zayed Stadium branch. This endowment will help the campaign secure sustainable funding for treating individuals with chronic diseases.

“Our participation reflects the UAE's deeply ingrained humanitarian values and the spirit of solidarity and giving that characterises our nation. By supporting this campaign, we aim to alleviate the suffering of those with chronic diseases, providing them with essential medical and mental health support, and ultimately, enhancing their quality of life through access to sustainable healthcare.”