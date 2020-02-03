UrduPoint.com
Al Ain Theebs Defeats Egypt’s Pharaohs At Arab Clubs Championship Ice Hockey Tournament In Kuwait

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 06:30 PM

Al Ain Theebs defeats Egypt’s Pharaohs at Arab Clubs Championship ice hockey tournament in Kuwait

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) The Al Ain Theebs Ice Hockey Club defeated the Egypt Ice Hockey Pharaohs by a score of 10-1 in the first round of matches of the Arab Clubs Championship that began in Kuwait on Sunday, 2nd February.

The win gave the Emirati team the first three points of the championship, and the Emirati player, Ahmed Al Dhaheri, was named man of the match.

That first day’s matches followed an elegant inauguration ceremony in a new ice hockey arena in Kuwait, attended by Mohammed Nasser Abdullah Al Jabri, Minister of Communication and Minister of State for Youth Affairs of Kuwait, Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the UAE Ice sports Federation, and Hamad Al Shiryani, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Ice Sports Club.

The participating teams include the Al Ain Theebs from the UAE, Kuwait’s stars Ice Hockey Team, the "Jeddah Team" from Saudi Arabia, the Pharaohs from Egypt, the "Bahrain Team" from Bahrain, and the "Lebanon Team" from Lebanon.

Dr. Al Mazrouei praised the opening ceremony and the efforts of the organising committee while congratulating Kuwait on the inauguration of the new ice skating arena, and wishing the country success, progress and overall development.

In addition to the win of the Theebs over the Pharaohs on the tournament’s first day, Kuwait’s Stars defeated the Saudi team by a score of 5-0, and the Lebanon Team defeated the Bahrain Team by a score of 5-1.

