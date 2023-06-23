Al Ain to host International Biology Olympiad with 320 students from 80 countries

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2023) The Ministry of Education has completed the final preparations for the country's hosting of the 34th International Biology Olympiad, which will be held from 2nd to 10th July at the UAE University in Al Ain, with broad international participation.

The number of participants in the Olympiad is 320 students from 80 countries and 300 jury members.

Students will compete in four experimental tests and two theoretical tests. The Olympiad will help discover talented students from around the world in the field of biology and will enable them to develop international scientific and research partnerships in the science community. It will also contribute to preparing and empowering future leaders in life sciences.

The announcement came during a press conference held by the Ministry of Education at the UAE University in Al Ain, in the presence of Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the President of the 34th International Biology Olympiad and the Assistant Undersecretary for the Care and Capacity Building Sector at the Ministry of Education, and Dr. Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Deputy for Scientific Research at UAE University.

Dr. Al Shamsi affirmed that the UAE enjoys a prestigious international position, as it has proven its merit and exceptional ability to achieve outstanding successes in hosting prominent international events, noting that with the support of the leadership, the country has attracted the most important International events, such as hosting this edition of the Olympiad.

The host of this event aligns with the country's strategic directions as it aims at advancing various fields of science, scientific research, innovation, attracting and retaining global talents, and enhancing the country's leading global competitive position.

Dr. Al Shamsi stated that the UAE's hosting of this prestigious Olympiad is an addition to the country's honourable record of achievements, especially considering that it is the first time to be hosted in an Arab country with this momentum of participation.

Al Shamsi indicated that the previous period witnessed intense organisational efforts with UAE University and preparations regarding media, IT, and logistical services. About 200 postgraduate students and university professors were trained to prepare, support, implement and manage the theoretical and practical tests for the Olympiad, in addition to 200 volunteers who were trained to provide the necessary organisational support for the success of the Olympiad activities.

She added that an educational conference will be organised during the Olympiad, promoting "Green Education" and strategies for enabling future generations to face climate change.

Prof. Dr. Murad explained, "Today, this Olympiad is an important opportunity for the United Arab Emirates University to build international partnerships and attract talented and distinguished students within the education system in the UAE. We’re also aiming to improve national talents in compliance with the national strategic agenda of the UAE, as well as our academic strategy, and enhance our global reputation by providing research outputs that help in development."

He added that the university has more than 140 scientific laboratories in all fields and disciplines and distinguished research centres that support these laboratories.