Al Ain University Ranked 4th Nationally In World University Rankings 2021

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 05:45 PM

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) Al Ain University has announced that it is ranked fourth nationally and 27th in the Arab region in the 2021 edition of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, which has ranked international universities for over two decades.

This year's report saw the addition of the Arab Universities Ranking.

Noor Aldeen Atatreh, Chancellor of Al Ain University, said this achievement is the outcome of the university’s efforts and overall vision, and supports the UAE's higher education system, which the UAE leadership treats as a top priority.

It also highlights the university’s prominent reputation among local and regional academic communities, due to its many accredited programmes and scientific research, as well as the distinguished performance of its academic staff, scholars, administrative staff and students, Atatreh added.

Dr. Ghaleb Al Refai, President of Al Ain University, said that the rankings confirmed that the university has enhanced its academic reputation, in terms of teaching, performance, scientific research and attracting talents, while stressing its keenness to improve its research and knowledge and encourage talented scholars.

The Times Higher Education rankings are based on 16 indexes, while the Arab Universities Ranking is based on five categories, which include teaching, research, citations, community, and international expectations.

Al Ain University competes with many leading universities in the region and is continuing its process of excellence, as part of its strategic plan to become a leading centre of academic programmes, scientific research, continued learning and training for students from around the world.

