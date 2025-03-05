Al Ain Witnesses Largest Sports Gathering During Ramadan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 01:45 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) AL AIN, 5th March, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, Al Ain City Municipality, in collaboration with Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club, has announced the launch of the first edition of the "Hafeet Challenge" Ramadan Sports Championships. This initiative aims to promote community sports and instill a culture of challenge and constructive competition.
The announcement was made during a press conference held this evening at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium. The event was attended by Hamad Nakhiraat Al Ameri, Managing Director of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club; Rashed Musabbah Al Maniei, Director General of Al Ain City Municipality; Salem Rashed Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee; along with department managers, club and municipality employees, organising committee members, team representatives, and media representatives.
Salem Rashed Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee, affirmed that the "Hafeet Sports Challenge" is a major sporting event that brings together various residential neighbourhoods in the city, along with its governmental and private institutions.
He explained that the competitions will commence on the 5th of Ramadan and will continue until the 18th, creating an exciting atmosphere that promotes sportsmanship.
He further noted that the highest organisational standards have been adopted to ensure a comprehensive sporting experience that meets the expectations of participants and spectators, under the supervision of Al Ain City Municipality and Al Ain Sports Club.
He added that 36 teams will compete for the football title, including 24 teams from residential neighborhoods and 12 teams representing government and private institutions. Additionally, the championship will feature nine other sports, including volleyball, basketball, jiu-jitsu, running, cycling, shooting, padel, PlayStation gaming, and seven specialised competitions for people of determination.
He revealed that the organising committee has allocated financial rewards exceeding AED 2.5 million. These include prizes for the top winners across various sports, as well as recognition awards for outstanding individual and team performances.
