Al Ain Zoo Awaits Its 10 Millionth Visitor With Memorable Celebration And Special Offers

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2023) Al Ain Zoo has announced that it is waiting for the arrival of its 10 millionth visitor with a massive celebration and special offers as it is a significant milestone in terms of the Zoo’s achievements and success in supporting ecotourism and raising awareness of nature conservation.

The Zoo continues to attract visitors from various segments of society. The Zoo counts the number of visitors by 10 million, based on a specific statistic that started in 2010 until the middle of 2023, to count the number of visitors who have enjoyed the unique experiences and various services that are continuously developed over the years.

The Zoo honours its visitors who contributes to the Zoo’s initiatives and programmes for the protection of wildlife and environmental sustainability.

The 10 millionth visitor will be awarded with a free annual membership that allows them access to the Zoo and all its facilities, enabling them to enjoy multiple experiences, services, and a variety of adventures for a year.

Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director-General of the Zoo and Aquarium Public Institution, said, "We are pleased to receive the 10 millionth visitor who will crown our years of effort and relentless work in providing exceptional experiences and services through which we aim to support ecotourism based on the highest cultural and recreational standards. We are working closely with our partners to add more in the near future to make our park the region's top family tourist destination.

Al Hajeri extended his thanks and appreciation to all Al Zoo visitors, stressing that the Zoo would not have reached this figure without its loyal guests, who have always been a strong supporter of sustainability, nature conservation and protection of endangered species.

