Al Ain Zoo boosts efforts to protect endangered lizards

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) Al Ain Zoo has intensified its efforts to protect some kinds of lizards that are listed as "endangered" in the International Union for Conservation of Natureâ€™s Red List, through several specialised programmes, according to the highest international standards.

The Zoo began caring for and breeding lizards 30 years ago, starting with a limited number and various species, most of which are endangered. The Zoo currently houses eight species of lizards, 88 in total, including the Desert Monitor, Uromastix (Dabb Lizard), Frog-eye Geckos, Sudan Plated Lizards, Green Iguanas, Veiled Chameleons and Sinai Agamas.

The Zoo plays an important role in preserving different species of animals, including reptiles, and is committed to protecting them by raising awareness of the importance of preserving their natural environments through many of the plans and strategies the Zoo continuously adopts.

It also sponsors important conservation programmes around the world in collaboration with many stakeholders, focusing particularly on wildlife, and researches the conservation, reproduction and breeding of species, as well as the re-release of endangered species into their natural habitats to aid repopulation.