Al Ain Zoo Boosts Wildlife Protection Efforts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:15 PM

Al Ain Zoo boosts wildlife protection efforts

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) Al Ain Zoo announced on Wednesday that it has implemented various steps to ensure the protection and welfare of its animals.

In a statement, the zoo noted that it had activated "early epidemiological monitoring system" along with business continuity plans in the veterinary department for emergency cases, and began to bolster biosecurity measures as part of current global health developments.

The epidemiological monitoring system will allow for early detection and surveillance of zoonotic diseases.

Al Ain went on to note that some of the procedures that it has set in place include, round-the-clock care for wildlife and animals, ensuring strategic stockpiles of veterinary medical and medicinal supplies, as well as necessary equipment for Zoo personnel to carry out their job functions, whilst ensuring the care of animals at the zoo.

