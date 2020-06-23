UrduPoint.com
Al Ain Zoo Celebrates International Flamingo Day

Tue 23rd June 2020

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) In celebration of one of its main animal groups, the Al Ain Zoo marked the International Flamingo Day on Tuesday.

The flamingo is one of the animals that has lived in the Al Ain Zoo since its establishment in 1968. The current colony began with a small group that increased to include 89 birds of three types: Chilean Flamingo, Greater and Lesser Flamingo.

Al Ain Zoo has three lakes for flamingos, and visitors will find the birds around the zoo, distributed according to their types. The flamingos are easy to spot due to their unique shape and color, which make them one of the most beautiful birds in the world.

Chilean and young flamingos are classified as "near threatened" according to the IUCN, International Union for Conservation of Nature, Red List, as a result of the decline of their natural habitats due to human activities.

Flamingos at Al Ain Zoo have great importance in terms of care and preservation, and the zoo plays a vital role in protecting this bird by coordinating with conservation partners in the UAE. In 2014, 20 flamingos were brought from the emirate of Dubai, where the birds are found on beaches and in reserves.

Flamingos are among the birds most frequently found around the world on open beaches, bodies of water, in mangroves, and sometimes among inland wet areas, and they spend their time in coastal and inland lagoons, migrating and settling during different parts of the year. They are most famously found in South America, including in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and some are also found in Africa and parts of Asia, including the middle east.

