Al Ain Zoo celebrates Save The Rhino Day with global efforts to protect it from extinction

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) On Save The Rhino Day, which falls on 1st May, Al Ain Zoo celebrates its achievements in the conservation of this highly endangered animal, especially for its work with the Northern White Rhino, the last of which died in 2018.

Al Ain Zoo named its newborn Southern White rhino "Sudan", which it received last year, in honour of the extinct Northern White Rhino in Kenya's "Ol Pejeta", where only two females remain.

Al Ain Zoo was first recognised for its work with the Southern White Rhino in 2008, including the breeding of 5 individuals, using natural breeding and healthcare techniques. Today there are 10 male and female members, offering a rich experience to visitors at the African Animals Exhibit and Al Ain Safari.

As a result of Al Ain Zoo's efforts in management, veterinary care, food and appropriate facilities, natural breeding has been stimulated and its population has doubled in the past 10 years.

As part of its global efforts and strategic partnerships to conserve wildlife, Al Ain Zoo signed a cooperation agreement in 2013 with Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, Kenya, and through supporting projects and field studies that included observation and study of four animals: elephants, Ungulate, lions and white rhino. This experience is part of a series of partnerships between the two parties to provide support and conduct field research, monitoring of animals and providing medical care for them in their natural habitats.

The rhino is one of the largest grazing mammals in the wild, after the elephant. It is characterised by its severe thick skin. Some have two horns, while others have one, and because of these horns used in folk medicine, many of them have been hunted and their horns sold for large amounts of money. There are five major species in Asia and Africa, all of which are at risk of extinction.