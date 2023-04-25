UrduPoint.com

Al Ain Zoo Celebrates World Penguin Day

Published April 25, 2023

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2023) Al Ain Zoo has announced that it is marking World Penguin Day by highlighting its efforts to protect and conserve penguins.

The zoo is currently home to 88 Humboldt penguins, a species that is considered endangered according to statistics and the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red list.

The zoo's ongoing commitment to penguin conservation is evident in its implementation of diverse training programmes designed to provide the highest standards of care and promote the penguins' well-being. These programs include initiatives that encourage positive behaviour and participation in public interactions.

Visitors to the zoo particularly enjoy the experience of feeding the penguins, which allows them to observe the birds up close and take memorable photos.

Along with this experience, the zoo provides educational messaging that shares information about penguins, the challenges they face in the wild, and ways to protect them from extinction.

In addition to its penguin conservation efforts, Al Ain Zoo also runs a variety of other nature conservation programmes. One of the most significant of these is the Biodiversity Study Programme, which categorises animal species and tracks migratory birds and butterflies. The programme has successfully observed new species, and a greater number of birds have settled in the zoo, indicating that they view Al Ain Zoo as a new resting place.

