Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Turtle Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2020) AL AIN, 21st May 2020 (WAM) - Al Ain Zoo celebrated the International Day of the Oldest Creatures on Earth, which is also known as "World Turtle Day," to encourage international humanitarian action to conserve and protect turtles and draw attention to the vulnerability of certain species.

World Turtle Day is an annual event that has been taking place since 2000 and was founded by American Tortoise Rescue.

The purpose of World Turtle Day is to educate people about how to protect turtle and tortoise habitats.

Despite the prevailing belief that turtles are slow, while they can indeed only crawl between 0.21 and 0.48 km per hour, they can swim in water at speeds of up to 35 km per hour.

The Al Ain Zoo includes 10 types of turtles, including Aldabra Giant, African Stirred tortoise,Red Ear Slider and Indian Star tortoise.

35 of African Spurred tortoise (Centrochelys Sulcate) turtles that are the third-largest species of tortoise in the world and the largest species of mainland tortoise, were added to the Al Ain Safari, the largest man-made safari in the world. They live in an environment similar to their natural one, with more than 400 free African animals without restrictions or cages in an area of ​​217 hectares.

The Al Ain Zoo seeks with many local and international strategic partners to develop effective programs for the conservation and preservation of nature by following international best practices for protecting wildlife, particularly endangered animals.