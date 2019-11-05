UrduPoint.com
Al Ain Zoo Challenges Visitors With World’s Largest Mobile Maze

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 01:45 AM

Al Ain Zoo challenges visitors with world’s largest mobile maze

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) Al Ain Zoo has introduced the largest educational and recreational mobile maze in the world, as one of its unique attractions for visitors.

The 'Wonder Maze' is characterised by a challenging and adventurous design with regularly changing modules, ensuring a new experience each time people visit it, even with multiple visits.

Mubarak Al Mansouri, Manager Commercial Operation, said: "The Zoo introduces this experience as part of its determination to provide a full range of amazing experiences for visitors, with a focus on educational elements upon which the maze primarily depends with riddles and puzzles. These are mostly centred on nature conservation and protection of endangered animals, to support the Zoo’s mission and role to raise awareness among the general public about this aspect of its activities.

Al Mansouri added, "The fact that the maze is mobile and adjustable helps us change modules easily to confuse and excite players with its many twists, turns and dead ends that deliver great fun for children and adults alike. It also covers a very large area that makes its movement on our vast green areas more interesting and flexible. This attraction comes with further options to wander among the amazing wildlife of the Al Ain Zoo every day between 9:00 am and 7:00 pm."

