UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Ain Zoo Continues Achievement In Elephant Safari And Reptile House

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:15 PM

Al Ain Zoo continues achievement in Elephant Safari and Reptile House

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2020) Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director-General of the Zoo and Aquarium Public Institution in Al Ain, stated that great efforts had been made by work teams despite the unprecedented situation locally and internationally as a result of COVID-19, highlighting their role in improving the level of services and experiences provided by the zoo to its visitors.

His comments came during a field tour to check the latest stages of development for the Elephants Safari and the Reptile Park projects.

During the visit, he said, "We have gone a long way achieving great success in implementing our plans, thanks to the support offered by Abu Dhabi Government to the development and facilitation of cultural and touristic projects across all the emirate. With its ongoing work to advance growth and development in this sector solidifies Abu Dhabi as a leading destination in the region and around the world."

He thanked Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, for its commitment to success in following the best industry practices and managing and operating Al Ain Zoo projects to the advancement and conservation of wildlife, and highlighting the zoo’s position as a leading tourist, cultural, and educational destination in the UAE and internationally.

Al Ain Zoo has completed 89 percent on the Elephant Safari project, set on an area of 23.

77 hectares. It offers visitors a glimpse into the amazing African wildlife with all its natural elements. The project includes educational facilities, food and beverage outlets, public services, and seating areas, as well as an eight-metre watchtower that allows visitors to experience the wildlife from a bird’s eye view perspective, in addition to a theatre and secured walkways and paths for the visitors, as well as feeding areas and lakes for the elephants, and many more.

Work on the Reptile Park project has reached 87 percent completion rate. Set in an amazing enclosure inspired by a tortoiseshell, that is built on an area of 11,533 square metres, the Reptile Park offers visitors an unrivalled opportunity to see the most diverse collection of reptiles internationally, with a total of 600 animals belonging to 80 species, as well as various experiences and indoor and outdoor exhibits, featuring seven distinct zones, which include Asian adventure, Amazing Amazon, African Odyssey, Islands in Danger, Rainforest Panorama, World deserts, and Secret Arabia, in addition to the Oasis entry court, Tortoise play park, and Garden of Ancient life that features skeletons of dinosaurs in a sandy desert atmosphere, Desert monitor exhibit, Secretarial bird aviary, Tortoise and Reptile exhibit, and Komodo dragon exhibit.

Related Topics

World UAE Company Abu Dhabi Visit All From Government Industry Best Asia Court

Recent Stories

Union Properties receives AED400 million offer sta ..

46 minutes ago

SBA Publishers Club highlights learning curves in ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education, Canon sign MoU related to d ..

1 hour ago

Dozens of programmes for the hearing impaired by S ..

1 hour ago

CDA secures Rs 13bln by allotting 1047 plots in Pa ..

31 seconds ago

Dubai Customs completes 85 CSR initiatives in 9 mo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.