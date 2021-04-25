UrduPoint.com
Al Ain Zoo Continues Its Efforts To Conserve The Humboldt Penguin

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 02:00 PM

Al Ain Zoo continues its efforts to conserve the Humboldt Penguin

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2021) Al Ain Zoo has celebrated World Penguin Day this April 25th, highlighting its efforts in conserving the species and nurturing penguins, including the Humboldt Penguin, which is listed as vulnerable species on International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species due to poaching and climate change.

Al Ain Zoo is home to around 60 penguins who enjoy their aquatic activities in an environment resembling their natural habitat. Spanning 150 m2, the exhibit includes a pool fitted with around-the-clock filtering system which is capable of clearing to water contents around the day. In addition to that, Al Ain Zoo ensures the penguins receive comprehensive care to the highest international standards, where experts look after these charming animals, providing them all the care they need to conserve them and increase their numbers, as well as educating guests with their importance and the challenges they face in the wild.

Al Ain Zoo is set to launch the first ever outdoor beach for penguins in the region, consisting of an outdoor area, pool and beach.

The new outdoor beach will feature a state-of-the-art water filtering system, pathways for guests, as well as several animal and plants models.

The new beach will be home to 10-20 Humboldt penguins, a flightless marine bird with high adaptation to life near water bodies. Their black and white feathery coat keeps them camouflaged, while their wings morph to work as fins and as balance support for walking on land.

Al Ain Zoo Guests will be able to visit the beach area to feed the penguins and interact with them, while learning about these charming animals and see them skillfully navigate underwater through the glass windows.

Al Ain Zoo continues its efforts towards nature conservation by adopting best practices in animal protection for endangered species, providing them with ongoing care and conservation programmes, as well as presenting guests of all ages with an entertaining interactive learning experience.

