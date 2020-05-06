UrduPoint.com
Al Ain Zoo Issues 2019 Annual Report Highlighting Global Achievements And Future Plans

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 09:00 PM

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting global achievements and future plans

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) Al Ain Zoo has announced the release of its first annual report for the year 2019, which reviews a full year of its achievements, efforts, and commitment to implementing its corporate strategy, an electronic version is available for all visitors via the Zoo's social media platforms.

The report spotlights the most important achievements the Zoo has made among its three pillars: Conservation, education, and Experience.

These include a total of 1,086 animal births in 2019, more than 5 million visitors to the Zoo’s website, more than 50,000 student visitors, and 10 projects to protect endangered animals.

The report also highlights the awards the Zoo received and the achievements it made from 1982 to 2019, starting with the first successful breeding of Houbara and ending with obtaining the European Certificate of Excellence with the rating of 5 stars.

The report also includes information on research, innovations, sustainability programmes, partnerships, local and global memberships, educational, training and volunteer programmes, leisure and cultural experiences, the work environment, human cadres’ development, Emiratization, and future projects.

The Chairman of the board of Directors of the Zoo & Aquarium Public Institution in Al Ain, Dr. Matar Mohammad Al Nuaimi, commented, "Our efforts were focused on strengthening the position of our country as one of the world leaders in the field of nature and wildlife conservation. Protecting various types of wild animals that are near to extinction, such as the Arabian oryx, Houbara, sand cat, etc."

This report is a reference and a rich source of information about the Zoo and its achievements at the local and global levels in the field of nature and wildlife conservation for nearly 4000 animals.

