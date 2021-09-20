UrduPoint.com

Al Ain Zoo Launches Audio Tour Experiences For Website Visitors

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 08:30 PM

Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for website visitors

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) Al Ain Zoo launches a dynamic new experience for website visitors that takes them on a fascinating journey through the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre, with three unique audio tours through the popular "Our Heritage, Our Identity", "Zayed’s Footsteps", and "Art of Architecture" tours.

Speaking on the launch, Muneera Jasem Al Housani, Director Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre at Al Ain Zoo, said: "We are keen to provide our visitors with constantly renewed and upgraded experiences, meeting the expectations of our visitors and offering them a wide array of services, while committing ourselves to COVID-19 safety procedures and applying social distancing by making our audio tours available via our website at www.alainzoo.ae."

The new audio tours section on the Zoo’s website will take browsers on a trip on memory lane to the past, or give them look onto the present and imagined future, and also allows the sharing of tours with friends and family with the ability to listen to the tour information while touring the centre itself, without having to accompany a tour guide.

Al Housani added: "The tours are not only entertaining, they are also an important reference for anyone who would like to learn more about the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as the tours include a substantial amount of facts and details about the city in a way that combines education with entertainment, giving a factual recount about the ancestral struggles through the desert and on the sea during different stages of Abu Dhabi’s life, looking into their meaning and outcomes, dreams and aspirations for the future.

"

Three audio tours will be available on the website, all executed entirely by the talents and creativity of the Zoo staff. The "Art of Architecture" tour takes visitors on an audio journey to learn about architectural art in its finest form and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s dream of a global sustainable masterpiece embodied by the building of the award-winning Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre itself.

The second tour takes them to "Our Heritage, Our Identity", a trip through the vivid history and interesting heritage of the UAE and the values instilled by Sheikh Zayed, the nation’s founding father.

The third tour, called "Zayed’s Footsteps", acquaints visitors with the life of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, and what life used to be like in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi through five memorable exhibits, the Sheikh Zayed Tribute Hall, Abu Dhabi Desert Over Time, Abu Dhabi Living World, People of the Desert and Looking to the Future.

