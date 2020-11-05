Al Ain Zoo launches behind-the-scenes experience to explore Kingdom of Lions

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) Al Ain Zoo has announced the launch of a brand-new experience, offering visitors the chance to witness the up close and personal caring of lions at the facility whilst discovering more about the secret lives and habits of the kings of the jungle.

Opened for visitors from 1st of October, the ‘Kingdom of Lions’ experience is located at the big African cat’s enclosure, where visitors get an opportunity to see the inside rooms and backstage area and take photos of this amazing experience. All safety and security measures are observed to ensure a safe and memorable experience with these striking animals, as well as robust precautionary COVID-19 measures and following the zoo staff instructions.

Omar Mohammed Al Ameri, Director Operations at Al Ain Zoo, said, "‘Kingdom of Lions’ offers an amazing experience that is rarely open to zoo visitors, as they get the opportunity to explore the diverse wildlife amongst its fauna and flora. The Cats and Predators exhibits in Al Ain Zoo are among the most popular attractions, as our enthusiastic visitors are passionate about those magnificent creatures making this new experience a much-awaited opportunity for visitors."

Hamdan Mohamed Alhosani, Unit Head Attractions at Al Ain Zoo, stated, "Visiting the backstage areas in the ‘Kingdom of Lions’ offers answers for many questions posed by visitors.

We want their visit to be a hands-on experience to provide them with answers and satisfy their curiosity towards the way attendants care for the animals."

"The once in a lifetime experience will take visitors on a journey where they witness the day-to-day practices by expert staff, including food preparation, feeding, and the use of various behavioural management strategies, both psychologically and physically. Visitors will get a glimpse into how staff manage the lions’ trips between rooms and exhibits, and how to handle these wonderful creatures in their homes and care areas, which are usually concealed from visitors in other zoos. Most importantly, the experience will raise awareness of the efforts to protect these endangered animals through discovery, while also highlighting the zoo's efforts in wildlife protection and nature conservation."

Al Ain Zoo can accommodate walk-in visitors at the main gate, or by calling 800966, including the zoo entry ticket; provided that this experience should be booked before 11:00 am in groups of a maximum 6 people and a minimum of 4 people, all group ages should be more than 8 years old. The experience is offered once daily in both Arabic and English and is guided by highly experienced Emirati staff, who are equipped, with great experience and deep knowledge in the care, conservation and habilitation of all animals at Al Ain Zoom.