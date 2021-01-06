UrduPoint.com
Al Ain Zoo Launches New Mountain Bicycles Experience Through Wonderful Terrain Of Hafeet Mountain

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2021) A brand-new fun experience for the whole family to enjoy is now available at Al Ain Zoo. Created for adventure lovers, the mountain bicycle experience guides explorers through an exciting and challenging journey amidst the rugged terrain of Hafeet Mountain.

Guests can choose from two distinct tiers, the first is dedicated to mountain bicycles with three unique tracks of varying length (3,7, and 9km) located by the main gate, allowing them to explore the wondrous slopes and amazing rugged terrain beneath Hafeet mountain alongside Al Ain African Safari.

The second is dedicated to tricycles and set within the premise near the Education center allowing visitors to enjoy the nature and biodiversity of Al Ain Zoo.

Omar Mohammed Al Ameri, Director Operations in Al Ain Zoo, said: "This new experience is an exciting addition to our efforts in encouraging the community to adopt an active lifestyle and enjoy the natural environment in al Ain Zoo.

As well as highlighting the amazing Hafeet mountain, home to wide range of flora and fauna, explores can immerse themselves in its abundant history. Many of our guests and Al Ain visitors love to explore this area, enjoy their favorite sport activity or simply relax within its incredible natural beauty."

All experiences at Al Ain Zoo are in line with the set precautionary measures allowing our guests to have a fun day with the family in a fun and safe environment, while also following all safety procedures to practice this exciting activity as safely as possible.

Available around the week from 10:00am-06:00pm on weekdays and from 07:00am-06:00pm on weekends for the external mountains experience, and from 01:00-07:00pm all week for the internal experience. Visitors can book this experience at the dedicated stand next to the main gate and the education center.

