Al Ain Zoo Launches Programmes To Protect Endangered Animals

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:00 AM

Al Ain Zoo launches programmes to protect endangered animals

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) Embodying the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's vision to ensure wildlife preservation and protection, Al Ain Zoo has launched a series of programmes to bolster endangered species conservation efforts.

The zoo noted that it is working hard with its nature conservation partners from different regions of the world to develop strategies and programmes for the breeding and protection of endangered animals.

In a statement, Al Ain Zoo explained that it participated in developing and publishing the Dama Gazelle Conservation Strategy (2019-2028). The zoo also hosted a conservation planning workshops in which delegates from government agencies, NGOs’ research institutes, and representatives from the ex situ community participated for the first time.

The dama gazelle is one of the rarest types of gazelle in the world, and its current numbers are less than 300 because of its loss of natural habitats and overfishing.

Al Ain Zoo has a significant population of dama gazelles, with approximately 80 from two subspecies; the addra and mhorr gazelles. The addra is critically endangered, while the mhorr faces an extreme threat of extinction as its numbers reach about 100 in the wild.

In cooperation with its global partners, the zoo seeks to support projects and programmes for the conservation of nature and wildlife in line with sustainable development goals. Though these projects and programmes, environmental sustainability is strengthened and the public gains raised awareness about all types of wild animals and plants, as they are key components of the world’s biological diversity.

Al Ain Zoo added that it works hand in hand with the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Species Survival Commission, which includes more than 9,000 experts, scientists, and volunteers from all over the world, working as teams and in more than 130 committees for the conservation of species.

