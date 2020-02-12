UrduPoint.com
Al Ain Zoo Launches Veterinary Student Internship Programme

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) The Al Ain Zoo has begun receiving its first batch of students from the Department of Veterinary Medicine at the College of food and Agriculture at the United Arab Emirates University, UAEU, as part of an internship programme launched by the zoo earlier this year designed to provide training for future generations of veterinarians.

The four-week internship programme provides hands-on experience in the management and treatment of animals at the zoo and aims to build bridges of cooperation with other parties concerned in this regard.

Each week, four students will be involved in the veterinary medicine programme, including clinical examination, diagnosis, treatment, vaccinations, testing samples and autopsies of deceased animals. The training will take place at the various facilities of the zoo, including animal exhibits, the veterinary section, laboratories, and the vet clinic.

Dr. Arshad Toosy, Veterinary Services Manager at Al Ain Zoo, said, "We are using our wildlife management skills to provide learning opportunities for the future generation, with a Primary focus on developing UAE nationals in the field of veterinary medicine.

It also reflects our support for institutions that share common objectives in protecting endangered species and conserving wildlife."

He added, "The increased demand among students studying veterinary medicine in recent years is a reason to be proud of our UAE cadres who have demonstrated a desire to become involved in areas that were once impossible, proving that we are now living in a country where everything is possible. I also want to highlight the growing number of female students enhancing their skills in veterinary medicine."

Dr. Toosy clarified that the intensive training programme is different from the two-month programme offered by the zoo for students specialised in different Environmental Science Majors. He also affirmed that the Al Ain Zoo is a pioneer in its support to the Department of Veterinary Medicine at the UAEU, and highlighted the training provided for the first batch of female veterinarians who graduated from the UAEU University in 2019, and the employment of the very first Emirati female veterinarian at the zoo.

