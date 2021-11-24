UrduPoint.com

Al Ain Zoo Launches Winter Field Camp

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:45 PM

Al Ain Zoo launches Winter Field Camp

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) In conjunction with its virtual Winter Camp, Al Ain Zoo is launching a field Winter Camp with the theme "Intriguing Inside Stories of the Zoo", which starts on December 12th and runs until December 22nd 2021, from 10:00 am to 12 pm at the Zoo.

The Winter Field Camp aims to invest children’s winter school vacation time into an opportunity to develop and build children's skills, providing them with a fun and educational experience that enhances their research and exploratory skills through a variety of activities that combine entertainment and education.

The Winter Field Camp will offer awareness-raising and interactive programmes shared between the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre and various Zoo facilities and exhibits to ensure maximum benefit for participants learning about the Zoo’s enormous plant and wildlife diversity.

It also includes numerous events and activities, including tours of various exhibitions, interviews with animal keepers, identification of medical services provided by the Veterinary Department, and an introduction to the landscaping and plant species protection efforts of the Horticulture Department, in addition to many other fun activities for children.

Participants will discover a lot of inside information and secrets of the amazing animal kingdom and all the work exerted by the Zoo to care for them, learning about the unlikely but heart-warming friendships between humans and wild animals and the wonders only known to those who take care of animals and work in close proximity with wildlife, highlighting the tasks of the Zoo’s staff members who contribute effectively to wildlife conservation.

The Winter Field Camp is open for registration for youngsters aged 7 to 14, and registration requests are accepted via e-mail at Education@alainzoo.ae or via phone on 03-7992444.

Registration requests are being accepted up to 30th November, 2021.

