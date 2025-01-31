Open Menu

Al Ain Zoo Offers Free Entry For Senior Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 02:45 PM

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) Al Ain Zoo has announced that it will offer free entry to senior citizens and residents aged 60 and above.

This initiative aligns with the "Year of the Community", which promotes social cohesion and community care, while reinforcing the values of cooperation among all society members.

Previously, free admission was granted to those aged 70 and above. By lowering the age threshold, Al Ain Zoo reaffirms its commitment to enhancing its services and ensuring inclusivity for all community members.

The Zoo is dedicated to meeting the needs of its senior visitors, with facilities, buildings, pathways, open spaces, and transport vehicles designed for easy accessibility. Additionally, wheelchairs are available upon request at the Visitor Happiness Office.

