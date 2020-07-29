UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Ain Zoo Protects White Bengal Tiger

Faizan Hashmi 58 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 01:15 PM

Al Ain Zoo protects white Bengal tiger

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) Al Ain Zoo has participated in a number of global programmes that aim to protect threatened species, including the white Bengal tiger, which is endangered under the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s classification system. Currently, only about 3,800 of these tigers remain in the wild.

On the occasion of the International Tiger Day, which is marked on 29th July, 2020, Al Ain Zoo is highlighting its global efforts to protect the white Bengal tiger through educating the community about the importance of these tigers and the threats they face. Their number in the wild has reached the point of extinction, an Al Ain Zoo press release said on Wednesday.

The zoo also coordinated with its strategic partners and international organisations to implement breeding programmes that seek to increase population of this species and support research and field conservation programmes.

In this context, the Al Ain Zoo has joined the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria, and has since played an important and active role in breeding programmes, information exchange and research.

The zoo received its first Bengal tiger in 1996 and began providing care, running protection programmes, and acting as an ambassador for the tigers.

The Al Ain facility currently has two white male tigers. As all white tigers have disappeared from the wild, many zoos worldwide are seeking to protect and conserve these tigers in captivity.

Related Topics

Exchange Threatened Male July 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja asks fans to see “milk canals” in K ..

2 minutes ago

ECC approves bimonthly change in POL prices

22 minutes ago

NAB Chairman approves filing of new references aga ..

32 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police warns against complacency on COVI ..

43 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.40 a barrel T ..

43 minutes ago

UAE space programmes boost Asia’s lead in 4th In ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.