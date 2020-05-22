Al Ain Zoo reach out to its visitors during Eid al-Fitr through virtual photographs with animals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2020) AL AIN, 22nd May 2020 (WAM) - Al Ain Zoo offers an exceptional experience to its visitors during Eid al-Fitr by giving them the opportunity to take photographs with their favorite animals, snakes, tigers, birds, and giraffes.

Taking pictures with animals is the most popular experience for visitors on holiday, and the zoo is providing this experience through its smartphone application (available in the Apple and Google stores) that offers frames with pictures of the four animals as well as a frame that presents greetings for Eid. The designs express the joy of Eid, especially for the community who used to visit the zoo and enjoy the animals.

The "Spread the Joy of Eid to the World" campaign, which lasts for three days, is part of the "Stay at Home" campaign recently launched by the zoo to accommodate the country’s preventive measures to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus. All visitors from around the world can enjoy the Eid from home and spread joy to everyone through Al Ain Zoo social media platform.

Omar Yousef Alblooshi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at Al Ain Zoo, said, "Despite the precautionary measures implemented to preserve our country and our community, which led to the closure of the zoo this holiday, we are keen to enjoy this occasion with our fans and share it with the whole world.

Photography with animals is among our visitors’ favorite experiences, especially animals related to feeding experiences and the stories of their Animal Keepers."

He added, "We have created this virtual experience remotely to show visitors and fans of the Al Ain Zoo that we are always with them and that our distance has only made our relationship more tangible, close, and widespread. Now, they can express their love for zoo animals through multiple photographic options in cheerful frames, which they can publish on their Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook accounts, sharing them with their friends to spread joy to the world together, even in the most difficult of circumstances."