Al Ain Zoo Records Over 411 Animal Births Since Beginning Of 2020

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 04:00 PM

Al Ain Zoo records over 411 animal births since beginning of 2020

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) Al Ain Zoo witnessed more than 411 animal births in the first half of 2020, including many from the Arabian Gazelle, followed by its carnivores, ruminants (antelopes and gazelles), birds, reptiles, and other species, thanks to its breeding programmes for endangered species.

"We maintain a balanced and consistent pace with international breeding standards according to best practices. The breeding programmes were previously measured by the number of animals that are bred in families, without regard to the importance of these animals and their condition in the wild, as well as the priorities in terms of the degree of threat of extinction or even to the quality of these animals and their health and genetic status", said General Curator Myyas Ahmed Al Quarqaz of the Life Sciences Department.

"Today, breeding programmes have become scientific, in terms of setting priorities and targets and choosing appropriate methods and techniques that guarantee the required quality, in terms of health status, genetic diversity, and the ability of animals to adapt and coexist with natural conditions in the wild," added Al Quarqaz.

The zoo has applied many scientific procedures and methods to improve the quality of its breeding programmes. It has introduced new bloodlines to its herds to increase their genetic origins and diversity to positively impact their general health, as well as their ability to coexist and reproduce.

The zoo has also joined many international breeding programmes and genealogy databases that set standards and offer recommendations regarding breeding programmes, along with animal exchanges with other parks. The zoo has also succeeded in providing appropriate environments for these animals via environmental and nutritional reinforcement and fulfilling all requirements for care, nutrition, safety, and welfare using specialized staff to ensure the success of these programmes and to achieve the zoo’s desired breeding goals.

