Al Ain Zoo reopens Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) Al Ain Zoo has announced the reopening of the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre with a commitment to maintain all the preventive measures required to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Centre offers visitors educational exhibits that celebrate desert wildlife and its heritage and traditions, which are a tribute to the area’s history and perpetuate the vision of the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to preserve the environment and wildlife.

Visitors can see the wonders of the desert, the treasures of knowledge and ancient national heritage it contains. In wandering the Centre’s sections, visitors can take a journey through the past and present to the future of the country, reveling in the joy of discovery as they reconsider their relationship with the environment via five exhibitions: the Sheikh Zayed Tribute Hall, the Abu Dhabi Desert Over Time, Abu Dhabi’s Living World, the People of the Desert, and Looking to the Future.

Muneera Jasem Al Housani, Director Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre in Al Ain Zoo, said, "Visitors can enjoy the exhibitions and facilities confident that the Centre has taken all the preventive measures necessary to halt the spread of COVID-19. They also can enjoy watching the 'Desert Vision' and 'Al-Jahiz and the Book of Animals' movies at the main theater which will not receive more than 53 visitors on one time."

The zoo operates on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 3 pm to 9 pm. Visitors can book their tickets and view the experiences available through Al Ain Zoo’s website and smartphone app, and two ticket windows will be open.