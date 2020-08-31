Al Ain Zoo supports global partnerships for wildlife conservation

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) Al Ain Zoo has achieved great success in building partnerships and creating opportunities for cooperation with a number of institutions and organisations working for the conservation of endangered species globally.

Some of the zoo’s main partnerships are with Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, in Kenya; Marwell Wildlife; the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland; and Zoological Information Management Software, ZIMS.

In addition, the zoo works with the Sahara Conservation Fund, in Niger, to protect animals that are highly endangered by overgrazing and habitat loss.

Lisa Marie Banfield, Unit Head Conservation Research Development in the Life Sciences Department, said, "Since its founding, Al Ain Zoo has been committed to efforts to protect endangered animals, and it has participated in many local and global initiatives to achieve this goal. It does this through its campaigns and various activities to educate the public on the importance of preserving endangered animals and encourages them to participate in efforts that support the protection of wildlife and which ensure the rights of endangered animals to live in the wild in their natural habitats."

She added, "Al Ain Zoo is working with Marwell Wildlife and the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland to study the genetics of the Addax, working towards a global metapopulation management system.

This approach aims to manage and reduce inbreeding that increases the long-term possibility of extinction. Al Ain Zoo has sent samples taken from its Addax to the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland for genetic analysis. When the analysis is complete, it will sponsor a workshop in Tunisia to present the results and recommend policies for the preservation of this critically endangered species."

"Working in partnership with Kenya’s Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, in 2014 the zoo named two newborn lion cubs in the Kenyan Reserve, Yas and Delma. Yas and Delma were fitted with GPS radio collars supplied through Al Ain Zoo’s support to track and monitor the movements and diets of large carnivores. In addition to an employee exchange between the zoo and the Kenyan Reserve, the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy embraces a number of endangered species, such as African lions, elephants, and rhinoceroses."

Regarding the zoo’s experience with the Sahara Conservation Fund, in Niger, Lisa said, "the zoo supports and promotes the Fund’s efforts to protect vultures and dama gazelles. The zoo also maintains its international commitments with zoos and global environmental organisations, such as ZIMS, the only global programme used to maintain animal information around the world. The zoo contributes to this database of more than 3,800 animals, 30 percent of which belong to endangered species."