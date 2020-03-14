UrduPoint.com
Al Ain Zoo To Close Temporarily From 15 March 2020

Sat 14th March 2020

Al Ain Zoo to close temporarily from 15 March 2020

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2020) Al Ain Zoo will be closed temporarily from 15 March 2020 until further notice, to ensure the safety of its visitors and in response to the precautionary measures taken by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director General of The Zoo & Aquarium Public Institution in Al Ain, said: "The decision to close the Zoo comes within our concern for the safety of visitors. The Zoo will open its doors once the safety measures are taken and completed at the state level."

Al Ain Zoo has started precautionary actions at the level of all staff in the Zoo, by applying remote work to a number of its departments in addition to safety, hygiene, sterilization, workshops and awareness sessions.

Visitors can check the latest updated through visiting the Zoo’s Social media accounts and website https://www.alainzoo.ae/

More Stories From Middle East

