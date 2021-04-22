Al Ain Zoo welcomed 645 newborn animals in 2020 through natural breeding programme

(@FahadShabbir)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) As part of ongoing efforts to conserve and protect endangered species at the highest husbandry standards, Al Ain Zoo welcomed 645 new born animals belonging to 43 species in 2020 through its natural breeding programme.

Mayas Ahmad Al-Qarqaz General Curator at Al Ain Zoo commented, "The COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges in executing animal exchange programmes, which we implement in order to introduce new blood lines to the gene pool for our breeding programmes and genetic improvement processes. Despite these challenges we have maintained a steady and balanced pace, in line with international standards of breeding programmes, while adhering to best practices in veterinary care. During the pandemic, the team continues working at the regular pace, taking expert precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of all animals within Al Ain Zoo."

"Breeding programmes have evolved to focus more on quality over quantity. This is achieved by setting the correct priorities and goals, choosing the right methodologies and technologies to guarantee the desired outcome in terms of health, genetic diversity, and ability to adapt in the wild.

To improve the results and quality of its breeding programmes, Al Ain Zoo follows carefully planned scientific methodologies and processes. This includes introducing new maternal and paternal lines to animal groups and herds in order to increase genetic diversity, which in turn reflects positively on the animals’ general health and their ability to coexist, adapt, and breed. In addition, Al Ain Zoo has joined a number of international breeding programmes who set requirements and recommendations for reproducing, facilitate animal exchange programmes with other zoos as well as share genealogical records.

Al Ain Zoo continues to provide all of its animals with a suitable environment to flourish alongside a team of experts offering the highest standard of husbandry ensuring constant safety and welfare.