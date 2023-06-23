Open Menu

Al Ain Zoo Welcomes Visitors On Eid Al Adha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 02:00 PM

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2023) Al Ain Zoo has announced its preparations to create a joyful and celebratory atmosphere for visitors during Eid Al Adha holiday with popular experiences for all family members and friends.

Visitors can watch the feeding of gorillas, chimpanzees, crocodiles and lions and participate in feeding the more gentle animals, such as giraffes, budgies, and penguins.

In addition to the special events lined up, there are the usual attractions and experiences beloved by visitors, including “Keeper Talks”, where experienced animal carers share their funny and interesting stories about animals in their care and who are always happy to talk about the close encounters with intrigued visitors.

Eid Al Adha celebrations will also include the famous “Wings of the Sahara" shows, which is one of the most popular experiences, as it involves storytelling and a close-up encounter of several wild birds that have a significant role in the Emirati culture, including falcons, eagles and owls that fly over the crowd as their trainers showcase their skills and abilities.

Children will enjoy interactive activities such as horse riding, budgie feeding, and a petting zoo under the supervision of professional animal carers.

