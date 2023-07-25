AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2023) Al Ain Zoo has launched its annual summer camp under the theme “Stories from the Zoo”, which will run for a week starting August 7th to August 11th 2023.

The camp, which will be launched with a 50 percent discount, will receive participants Monday to Thursday, from 08:00 until 12:00, and from 08:00 to 11:00 on Friday.

The Zoo welcomes participants until August 3rd to book their slot for a unique journey in the wildlife that provides both learning and fun experiences. It also aims to boost the curiosity and love of exploration among the participants to appreciate nature and wildlife, and to learn about its importance for current and future generations.

The participants will enjoy an unparalleled opportunity to be acquainted with the animals of the Zoo and the vital role that they play in maintaining the balance of the ecosystem of the planet.

The camp’s program is designed to provide a rich and diverse set of activities and experiences, including animal observation activities, and some exciting group competitions that instill a sense of teamwork and cooperation, along with arts and crafts workshops and desert science learning at the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre.

During the camp, participants will get the opportunity to interact and learn in an open and vibrant environment within special programs such as the "The Little Firefighter" activity and the "The Ancestors Said…" heritage-related activity, as well as the exciting treasure hunt in the Jebel Hafeet cave.

The summer camp encompasses more than just fun and play, it also contains key messages about sustainability through the Zoo’s "World of Sustainability" initiative, which aims to instill a sense of responsibility towards the environment in children and inform them of the importance of preserving the planet's resources for future generations.

Children aged 6 to 14 can register in the summer camp through email “Education@alainzoo.ae”, or through this phone number: 034442997.