ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the reopening of the iconic North-West tower at Qasr Al Muwaiji in Al Ain.

As the historic site prepares to welcome visitors once again, Qasr Al Muwaiji has applied strict health and safety measures, ensuring the facility’s readiness for public use.

In line with Abu Dhabi’s overarching cultural strategy of documenting and preserving heritage sites, Qasr Al Muwaiji has undergone renovations and restoration by DCT Abu Dhabi, further strengthening the palace’s status as an important cultural monument.

A permanent exhibition has been created that celebrates the life of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and highlights important moments in the history and development of the country.

The restoration of the North-West tower was part of the final restoration works which have been taking place at Qasr Al Muwaiji.

In the early phases of the palace’s restoration, it was discovered that the North-West tower contained residential living areas. These were used by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan as the main residence for his family, as the area was much larger in comparison to the North-East tower. The traditional architecture of the tower allowed for cool and pleasant temperatures in the rooms, with the upper floor having large, unique windows which caught the breeze and flooded the area with light.

Omar Salem Al Kaabi, Al Ain Museums Manager, said, "Qasr Al Muwaiji is one of historic Al Ain’s most iconic heritage properties. As part of the Cultural Sites of Al Ain, included on the UNESCO list of World Heritage Sites, the palace is an embodiment of the UAE’s long history and rich cultural heritage. With the highest health and safety measures and standards in place, the reopening of the palace to the public, now with the inclusion of the newly renovated North-west tower, is an important milestone and we are thrilled to welcome guests again."

Qasr Al Muwaiji is home to numerous attractions that are open for exploration, starting from the entrance gate, which highlights the outer part of the palace and its surrounding area. Visitors can then visit the exhibition square and view a group of rare photographs that narrate the defining moments in the UAE’s history.

This collection includes pictures from the life of President Sheikh Khalifa, including His Highness’ inauguration to the position of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, a wide range of His Highness’ national achievements, and the chronology of the Al Nahyan family who lived in Qasr Al Muwaiji. Visitors to the palace will also be able to see some of the President’s belongings from when His Highness was the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, as well as when His Highness was the Ruler’s Representative of the Eastern Region.