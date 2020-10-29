Al Ain’s Jebel Hafit Desert Park reopens on 1st November

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has announced that Al Ain’s Jebel Hafit Desert Park will reopen for visitors on 1st November 2020, with the Park’s new season running through April 2021.

Officially launched in February 2020, Abu Dhabi’s newest cultural and outdoor adventure attraction, located at the foot of Jebel Hafit Mountain, offers guests a mix of history, culture, and stunning natural landscapes.

Among the key attractions at the park are its 5,000-year-old "beehive’ tombs" some of the most famous archaeological remains in the UAE, which attest to the rich history and ancient habitation of the area. The park also offers beautiful natural surroundings for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy, stretching through nine kilometres of captivating terrain around the base of Jebel Hafit, one of the highest mountains in the UAE.

"To visit Jebel Hafit Desert Park is to travel through thousands of years of Emirati history," said Saood Al Hosani, Acting Under-Secretary of DCT Abu Dhabi. "This landmark offers a fascinating insight into the UAE’s unique heritage and is complemented with a range of outdoor activities suitable for visitors of all ages and abilities, allowing for exploration of surrounding areas notable not only for their beauty but for their significant biodiversity.

There is something for everyone at this unique attraction, and I encourage families, history buffs and nature enthusiasts to visit our world heritage site and discover its beauty for themselves."

The park’s cultural and natural features are one of the cultural sites of Al Ain that make up the UAE’s first designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. It has also been given National Park status and declared as Jebel Hafit National Park Reserve under the Amiri Decree 21 of 2017.

Three shelters within the grounds are perfect spots for a picnic, while numerous shaded benches give hikers and cyclists places to sit back and enjoy the views. Those wanting to extend their stay have several options. Visitors can use the public campsite and spend the night under the stars in their tent, or for an upgraded experience, rent a traditional tent or even a luxury dome.

The park is operated by Barari Natural Resources, the environmental management organisation that conserves and manages forests and nature reserves across the emirate of Abu Dhabi, including Sir Bani Yas Island and Telal Resort.