Al Aliyo HydroFarms Embarks On Hydroponic Fodder Project In Hamriyah Free Zone

Sat 31st July 2021 | 05:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2021) Al Aliyo HydroFarms, a hydroponic fodder farm in the UAE, has inaugurated two warehouses in the Sharjah Food Park of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) with initial investments estimated at AED9 million.

The two facilities covering an area of 12,000 square feet (sq.ft) will have a daily production capacity of about 10 tonnes of hydroponic fodder, marking the company’s first phase of investments in the Hamriyah Free Zone after a lease agreement is signed with HFZA during the 26th edition of Gulfood 2021.

Al Aliyo HydroFarms will run the UAE’s first unique project to produce and grow organic fodder for livestock in hydroponic farms based on an innovative concept using the latest technologies in the field.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the HFZA, inaugurated the two facilities in the presence of Tarannum Malik, CEO of Al Aliyo Hydrofarms, as well as a high-profile delegation from the HFZA.

Al Mazrouei was briefed about the company’s products and innovative solutions developed based on advanced hydroponics technologies that are not dependent on temperatures and seasonality. The entire production process is 100 percent organic, where there is no usage of pesticides or fertilisers. Moreover, there is no wastage.

Innovative sectors Speaking on the occasion, Al Mazrouei affirmed HFZA’s keenness to attract and encourage international companies operating in innovative fields to base their regional operations in Sharjah. This is in line with the vision and directives of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which aim to turn Sharjah into a global hub for quality industries and support economic diversification plans in the emirate.

"Al Aliyo’s investments in the Hamriyah Free Zone are an excellent addition to the livestock sector in Sharjah and the UAE," he added.

"In addition to its quality facilities, integrated business base and infrastructure, the Sharjah Food Park provides investment incentives that perfectly meet investors’ aspirations, help them build a strong presence within the global food sector and provide promising opportunities in the local and neighbouring markets," the HFZA Director noted.

Extending over an area of 11 million square feet, the park is home to some 1,700 companies operating in food manufacturing, preservation, packaging, re-packaging, import and export to markets around the globe.

Tarannum Malik said that the company’s decision to launch its unique project was made for several considerations including HFZA’s growth-stimulating environment and unparalleled facilities that live up to their aspirations and serves their goals and strategic plans.

Malik added that with minimal carbon emissions and reduced energy consumption, Al Aliyo is economical, sustainable, green and environmentally friendly. With enhanced nutritional content and hygienic-sanitary growing processes, the fodder is an excellent addition or replacement to synthetic feeds, which will reduce feeding costs by 20 to 45 percent.

