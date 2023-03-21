UrduPoint.com

Al Ansari Exchange Dedicates AED50mn To Support Ramadan Campaign Launched By Mohammed Bin Rashid, MBRGI Projects

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) Al Ansari Exchange announced its contribution of AED 50 million to support projects launched by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, including the 1 billion Meals Endowment campaign, the 2023 Ramadan campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as the largest Ramadan food aid endowment fund within a sustainable framework.

Coinciding with the Holy Month of Ramadan, the campaign aims to create sustainable solutions to fight hunger, eradicate its causes and limit its repercussions through clear programs and targeted processes to effectively support vulnerable groups.

Al Ansari Exchange pledged to contribute AED 50 million over a period of five years, to support charity and humanitarian projects implemented by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives around the world within five main pillars: Humanitarian Aid and Relief, Healthcare and Disease Control, Spreading education and Knowledge, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and Empowering Communities.

Mohamed Ali Al Ansari, Chairman of Al Ansari Exchange, said, “The UAE leadership’s steadfast support of underprivileged populations through the launch of humanitarian initiatives is a reflection of the country’s long-held values of giving and generosity. Our contribution to Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, and this year’s Ramadan campaign in particular, is testament to our commitment to support every effort made by the UAE to support vulnerable groups everywhere."

“Charity efforts in the UAE garner wide support from all community groups as a testament to the spirit of solidarity among its people. This year’s Ramadan campaign will represent a major shift in the way we undertake humanitarian work, and will lead to a sustainable charity model,” he added.

