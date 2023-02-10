UrduPoint.com

Al Ansari Exchange Donates $1 Million To Support Syria’s Earthquake Relief Efforts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 04:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2023) Al Ansari Exchange announced a donation of US$1 million (AED3.67 million) to aid relief and humanitarian initiatives for the Syrian people affected by the devastating earthquake in the region.

The aid aims to provide support, including food, medical equipment, shelters and other essentials, to the areas and communities most affected by the earthquake in Syria. The aid is channelled through official humanitarian organisations designated to support the relief efforts.

Mohamed Ali Al Ansari, Chairman of Al Ansari Exchange, said, “On behalf of Al Ansari Exchange, we would like to offer our sincere condolences to the Syrian and Turkish people around the world during these difficult times.

We are deeply saddened by the news of the recent catastrophic events and the impact they had on your communities.

"This aid comes as part of our philanthropic commitment to help provide essential assistance to reduce the humanitarian repercussions of natural disasters on the lives of victims and affected people.”

