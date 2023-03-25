UrduPoint.com

Al Ansari Exchange Rings Nasdaq Dubai’s Bell In Support Of '1 Billion Meals Endowment' Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Al Ansari Exchange rings Nasdaq Dubai’s Bell in support of &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2023) In collaboration with Nasdaq Dubai, Al Ansari Exchange rang the market opening bell to mark its support of “1 billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Al Ansari Exchange has announced a AED 50 million contribution over the next five years, to support Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives projects, implemented around the world within five main pillars: Humanitarian Aid and Relief, Healthcare and Disease Control, Spreading education and Knowledge, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and Empowering Communities.

This year’s Ramadan campaign is one of such initiatives.

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign builds on the success of previous food aid campaigns starting with “10 Million Meals” campaign in Ramadan 2020, which exceeded its target and provided 15.3 million meals from donators of 115 nationalities. This was followed in Ramadan 2021 by “100 Million Meals” campaign which doubled its target and distributed 220 meals thanks to the contributions of 385,000 donators from 51 nationalities. Later, “1 Billion Meals” campaign launched in Ramadan 2022 and hit its target in under a month, providing meals in 50 countries around the world with the support of 320,868 donators.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exchange Education Dubai Rashid UAE Dirham 2020 Market From Billion Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

Marriyum says Imran should tell nation about his f ..

Marriyum says Imran should tell nation about his four years of misrule

6 minutes ago
 Fine imposed on 22 traders for overcharging

Fine imposed on 22 traders for overcharging

26 seconds ago
 LCCI lauds govt’s decision about removal of cash ..

LCCI lauds govt’s decision about removal of cash margin restriction

17 minutes ago
 Higher Education Commission (HEC) completes nation ..

Higher Education Commission (HEC) completes nationwide Volleyball Talent Hunt Tr ..

1 minute ago
 IAEA May Announce Grossi's Visit to Zaporizhzhia N ..

IAEA May Announce Grossi's Visit to Zaporizhzhia NPP in Near Future - Russian En ..

1 minute ago
 Ghee, oil stalls set up in Model Bazaars

Ghee, oil stalls set up in Model Bazaars

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.