Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) Al Ansari Holding, the parent company of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC and Al Ansari Exchange, has contributed AED1 million to the Fathers' Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.

Operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for promoting sustainable humanitarian and charitable work that utilises community participation and innovative programmes.

It aims to assist people in underprivileged communities, empowering them to live with dignity and meet their basic needs, with a particular focus on providing sustainable healthcare.

Since its launch, the campaign has garnered community-wide participation from government entities, the private sector, businessmen, and individuals, demonstrating exceptional solidarity. This highlights the role of Ramadan campaigns as a key global humanitarian movement, further solidifying the UAE's leading philanthropic role and its far-reaching global impact.

Mohammad Ali Al Ansari, Chairman of Al Ansari Holding, emphasised that the campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, embodies the values of kindness and empathy, and reflects the UAE's efforts to support less fortunate communities, improving the lives of the underprivileged and empowering them to lead dignified lives and have access to sustainable healthcare.

Al Ansari said, "Supporting the Fathers' Endowment campaign is a modest contribution towards helping those in need access treatment and medication. Al Ansari Holding is honoured to be part of the UAE community's widespread support for this noble Ramadan campaign."

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels, including the campaign's website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201).

Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word "Father" to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the "Donations" tab, and Dubai's community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).