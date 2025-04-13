'Al Aryam 279' Wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 08:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) DUBAI,13th April, 2025 (WAM) – “Al Aryam 279”, owned by Ahmed Salem Al Hammadi, won the third round of the 60ft Dubai Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship, organised by the Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) yesterday, as part of the 2024-2025 marine sports season. Al Aryam 279 secured first place in the 96th race, achieving their first victory in this category, which began in 1993.
The race saw the participation of more than 80 dhows, carrying over 1,500 sailors. All of the vessels set sail from the depths of the Arabian Gulf off the Dubai waterfront and sailed towards the finish line on the shores of Jumeirah after the green flag was raised.
The 2024–2025 season of the 60ft Dubai Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship comprises four rounds. So far, two have been completed: Atlas 12 claimed victory in the first round, while Zilzal 25 took the win in the second.
