Al Asayl Exhibition 2023: A Four-day Fiesta Showcasing Arab Equestrian And Falconry Heritage Comes To Al Dhaid

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2023 | 04:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2023) Al Dhaid is gearing up to become the epicentre for equestrian and falconry enthusiasts, both amateurs and professionals, as it hosts the second edition of Al Asayl Exhibition 2023.

The event, which runs from September 28 to October 1, is organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).
Set to be a haven for lovers of authentic Arab heritage, Al Asayl 2023 will showcase the latest in horse and camel care products, breeding techniques, stable equipment, and animal transport gear.

Attendees can also expect an extensive display of falconry, ranging from the finest breeds to detailed insights into falconry practice methods.
Spanning four days, the exhibition promises a rich tapestry of displays, demonstrations, and interactions from renowned companies, brands, clubs, and associations in the fields of equestrian and falconry.

It also offers a broad spectrum of products from local, Arab, and international markets.


Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, emphasised the significance of these sports in the UAE, saying: "Falcon, camel, and horse sports hold a cherished place in our culture."
“Al Asayl Exhibition is not just a display but a hub for knowledge exchange and business opportunities. It paves the way for horse, camel, and falcon owners, as well as entrepreneurs in this niche, to exchange expertise, showcase their offerings, and engage with a large, passionate audience,” Al Midfa stated.
"Al Asayl 2023" will welcome visitors daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with extended hours on Fridays from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event has garnered attention from companies, brands, official clubs, and associations focused on equestrian and falconry, as well as experts in horse and camel care products, hunting birds, breeding, nutrition, and veterinary care supplies.

