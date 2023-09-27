Open Menu

Al Asayl Exhibition 2023 Set To Draw An Impressive Crowd Of Horse, Camel, Falcon, Hunting, And Equestrian Sports Enthusiasts From Across The Region

Published September 27, 2023

SHARJAH, 27th September, 2023 (WAM) – The second edition of Al Asayl Exhibition 2023, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), will kick off tomorrow, Thursday. Taking place at Expo Al Dhaid from 28th September to 1st October, 2023, the event is set to draw an impressive crowd of horse, camel, falcon, hunting, and equestrian sports enthusiasts from across the region.
The exhibition promises to be a haven for aficionados, featuring numerous companies and brands showcasing a wide range of the latest products and innovations related to horse and camel care, breeding techniques, stable equipment, animal transport vehicles, hunting dogs, and the finest breeds of falcons.
During the event, visitors will be offered a unique opportunity to familiarise themselves with the services offered by companies and institutions dedicated to preserving this authentic Arab heritage.

Visitors will also be provided with insights into the art and science of falconry.
Also taking part in the event are several official clubs and associations that specialize in equestrian activities, falconry, and camels, including noteworthy participants like the Sharjah Camel Racing Club.
In the UAE, falconry, camel breeding, and horse sports are held in high regard. Al Asayl 2023 aims to be a pivotal hub for industry leaders to share experiences, exchange expertise, discover the latest products and equipment for purebred animals, and engage directly with companies involved in hunting and equestrian pursuits.
Building on the resounding success of its first edition last year, the exhibition provides visitors with a unique opportunity to delve into the heritage of horse, camel, and falcon breeding in the country. It will serve as a platform for individuals to acquire knowledge about an authentic heritage that the UAE is committed to preserving, nurturing, and passing on to future generations.

