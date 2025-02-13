Open Menu

Al-Azhar Calls For Support Of Egyptian, Arab Position On Gaza Reconstruction

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 02:15 AM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Al-Azhar has called for support of the Egyptian and Arab stance on the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, provided that the Palestinian people remain on their land, and urged the strongest possible pressure to implement the ceasefire agreement on Gaza.

In a statement, Al-Azhar stressed the need for world leaders to exercise wisdom when making statements that impact nations, reaffirming that no one has the right to force the Palestinian people to accept unfeasible proposals. It called on the world to respect the Palestinians' right to live on their land and to establish their independent state, with Jerusalem as its capital.

Al-Azhar also called on Arab and Muslim leaders, the free and wise people of the world, and all nations to reject displacement plans that aim to erase the Palestinian cause and permanently extinguish it by forcing Palestinians to leave their homeland and abandon the land they have lived on for thousands of years, disregarding the sanctity of the homeland and the motherhood of the land.

It further emphasised that "the international community’s abandonment of its duty to support the oppressed will lead the entire world, from east to west, into instability, turning it into a real jungle where the strong consume the rights of the weak and oppressed."

Al-Azhar urged religious institutions worldwide to raise their voices in defence of the oppressed in Palestine, warning against silencing this global voice.

