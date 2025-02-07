Open Menu

Al-Azhar Calls For Unified Arab, Islamic Stance On Palestinian Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 11:45 AM

Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on Palestinian rights

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) Al-Azhar Al-Sharif has reiterated its call for Arab and Islamic nations to adopt a strong and unified stance against statements seeking to deny Palestinians their right to establish a state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Al-Azhar emphasised that the Palestinian cause cannot be erased, stressing that Palestinians will neither accept displacement nor relinquish their land. It affirmed that Gaza will remain steadfast despite the destruction and aggression it faces.

Al-Azhar also condemned the double standards of those who advocate freedom and democracy while disregarding the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. It underscored that Palestine is an integral part of the Arab region and that occupation cannot change this fundamental reality.

