Al-Azhar Calls For Unified Arab, Islamic Stance On Palestinian Rights
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 11:45 AM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) Al-Azhar Al-Sharif has reiterated its call for Arab and Islamic nations to adopt a strong and unified stance against statements seeking to deny Palestinians their right to establish a state with Jerusalem as its capital.
Al-Azhar emphasised that the Palestinian cause cannot be erased, stressing that Palestinians will neither accept displacement nor relinquish their land. It affirmed that Gaza will remain steadfast despite the destruction and aggression it faces.
Al-Azhar also condemned the double standards of those who advocate freedom and democracy while disregarding the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. It underscored that Palestine is an integral part of the Arab region and that occupation cannot change this fundamental reality.
Recent Stories
Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on Palestinian rights
Hamdan bin Mohammed commissions advanced naval vessel
Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025
UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in Paris, witness signing of UAE-F ..
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Biennial
80 countries participate in10th International Scout Meeting in Sharjah
UAE President arrives in France on working visit
France's 2026 public deficit to be higher than expected but below 5%
Sharjah Museums Authority celebrates centennial of Sharjah Public Library
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends RAKEZ annual ceremony
More Stories From Middle East
-
Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on Palestinian rights2 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed commissions advanced naval vessel17 minutes ago
-
Bodies of migrants recovered in two locations in Libya32 minutes ago
-
China's consumer market to maintain steady growth in Q146 minutes ago
-
India's central bank delivers first rate cut in nearly 5 years47 minutes ago
-
Vietnam’s FDI inflow soars by 48.6% in January2 hours ago
-
Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief2 hours ago
-
UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in Paris, witness signing of UAE-France Framework for ..9 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Biennial10 hours ago
-
80 countries participate in10th International Scout Meeting in Sharjah11 hours ago
-
UAE President arrives in France on working visit11 hours ago
-
France's 2026 public deficit to be higher than expected but below 5%11 hours ago