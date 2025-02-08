Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) Al-Azhar has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on an adult education centre in Örebro, Sweden, which claimed 11 lives and left several others injured.

In a statement issued on Friday, Al-Azhar extended its deepest condolences to the Kingdom and people of Sweden, as well as to the families of the victims, affirming its solidarity with them in the wake of this horrific terrorist attack.

Al-Azhar also warned of the alarming rise in "white ultranationalist" terrorism and far-right extremism in Europe and America, emphasising that it constitutes a global threat requiring urgent international action to combat it.