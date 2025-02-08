Al-Azhar Condemns Örebro Massacre In Sweden
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2025 | 11:00 AM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) Al-Azhar has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on an adult education centre in Örebro, Sweden, which claimed 11 lives and left several others injured.
In a statement issued on Friday, Al-Azhar extended its deepest condolences to the Kingdom and people of Sweden, as well as to the families of the victims, affirming its solidarity with them in the wake of this horrific terrorist attack.
Al-Azhar also warned of the alarming rise in "white ultranationalist" terrorism and far-right extremism in Europe and America, emphasising that it constitutes a global threat requiring urgent international action to combat it.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2025
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet decision on introduction of to ..
Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mountain Shooting Championship 20 ..
Bencic overturns one-set deficit to meet Krueger at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open fina ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of Emirates Humanitarian Youth Cou ..
Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 training schedule for South Pu ..
ICC slams Trump's sanctions order as many countries rally behind court
Mum's the word as Bencic stuns Rybakina to reach Abu Dhabi final
Smith and Carey tons put Australia into lead in second Sri Lanka Test
UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2
Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu Dhabi’s AI leadership at Mic ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden2 minutes ago
-
Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high32 minutes ago
-
Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say1 hour ago
-
UAE Floating Hospital admitted 30 Palestinian patients since start of ceasefire1 hour ago
-
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet decision on introduction of top-up tax for multina ..10 hours ago
-
Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mountain Shooting Championship 202510 hours ago
-
Bencic overturns one-set deficit to meet Krueger at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open final10 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of Emirates Humanitarian Youth Council11 hours ago
-
UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 212 hours ago
-
Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu Dhabi’s AI leadership at Microsoft AI tour12 hours ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures 3rd position at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana12 hours ago
-
EU says US sanctions threaten ICC's independence13 hours ago