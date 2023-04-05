Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Authority of Islamic Affairs

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2023) Al-Azhar lauded the global achievements of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE), through its interactions with its audience via digital platforms.

Al-Azhar made this statement during a meeting between Dr. Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of GAIAE, and Dr Muhammad Al-Duwaini, Undersecretary of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, which was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, Director-General of GAIAE, and several of the authority’s officials.

Al Kaabi commended the efforts of Al-Azhar and its affiliate universities and institutes, noting that the world needs to see the correct image of islam and its tolerant values.

He also highlighted the support of the UAE’s leadership for the authority’s efforts to promote the values of tolerance, coexistence and peace, as well as the strategic partnership between the two organisations in promoting the values of moderation and civilisation, lauding the wisdom of Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders.

Dr. El-Dhaweeny highlighted the importance of promoting the noble values of Islam, such as accepting others and respecting their traditions and cultures.